Opinion: We deserve better

U.S. Sen. Steve Daines says he is against the bipartisan infrastructure bill because it will increase the federal debt by $256 billion over 10 years. This is the same Senator Daines who voted for the 2017 tax cut bill that the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office said will increase the federal debt by $1.854 trillion over 10 years. Why this sudden fiscal responsibility, Senator Daines?
The bipartisan infrastructure bill will fund fixing Montana’s highways and bridges ($3.04 billion over the next five years); modernize public transit, rail systems and airports; improve broadband and internet connectivity across Montana; help convert buses, school buses and other vehicles to electric to help reduce CO2 emissions; rebuild and help safeguard our electric grid and our community water systems; and improve superfund cleanup efforts.
This bill will employ thousands of Montana construction workers to fix our roads, bridges, airports and water systems. Thousands more will be employed in improving our power grid and bringing broadband connectivity across Montana. This bill will revitalize Montana.
In Montana, we see first-hand the ongoing impacts of climate change with record heat, record drought and weeks of thick wildfire smoke. Climate change is happening now due to increased human-caused CO2 emissions warming our planet.
U.S. automakers have now pledged to have 40-50% of their sales be electric vehicles by 2030. Yet Daines says that increasing the number of electric vehicle charging stations across Montana is a “far left” provision in this bill. There is nothing “far left” about the urgent need to address climate change. There will be thousands of additional electric vehicles across Montana soon.
We need politicians who put the needs of Montana citizens before political partisanship. We need a Congress that votes to help Americans improve our infrastructure and works together across party lines to help urgently address climate change. We would urge you, Senator Daines, to help improve Montana’s infrastructure, and help us to improve our climate and keep Montana the last best place.
Chris Servheen of Missoula is a wildlife biologist, hunter and fisherman, and served as the grizzly bear recovery coordinator for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for 35 years. He is vice president of the Montana Wildlife Federation.