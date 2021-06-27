Opinion: We must invest in Montana families

Twenty-five years ago I was pregnant with my first child. The small business that I owned and operated with my husband wasn’t bringing in enough cash in the offseason, and I set out to look for another job to help make ends meet. I quickly realized that once my child arrived, the jobs I could get would not allow both my husband and I to keep working and also afford child care.

The strategies we deployed to raise our three children are a blur to me now, but it’s clear that for many Montana families, the hill has only gotten steeper. The stress of the pandemic fully revealed the fragility of our child care system. The loss of public schools and child care centers forced many parents, including one out of four working moms, to leave the workforce to take care of their children.

A recent report from the Montana Department of Labor and Industry found that 40 percent of businesses said the lack of affordable child care in their community is restricting their ability to recruit and retain workers. While many of us are feeling the recovery fueled by vaccinations, targeted federal investments, and record summer tourism, it’s clear that Montana businesses are only realizing a fraction of the promise that this new spending could provide, in part due to a reduced number of parents in the workforce.