Opinion: We need a better illustration of good stewardship

Yesterday I found myself shattered over the plight of the starving manatees. Several years ago it was the polar bears, walking out on those sheets of floating ice separating them from their food sources and cubs. Then it is the elephants – tusk hunters and dry water holes. So many of our animals are marching down the path to extinction.

It isn’t just the iconic mammals we are losing, but all kinds of creatures we barely know exist — but whose place in the bigger scheme of things is critical to life as we know it.

In the case of the manatees, I place some blame with the Floridians. These animals graze on greens that grow on the sea bottom. When humans are polluting it so badly that it becomes denuded of their food sources, we must recognize that this disaster was gradual, observable, measurable, and preventable. Floridians have fallen disastrously short of good stewardship.

And then, then I think of us, here in Montana.

We — Congress — are/is poised to make the final decisions about the patches of wilderness still remaining to be protected in our national forests. Although these public lands belong to the entire country, we Montanans are the ones who know them best. Many of us ventured into them in our youth, slept in tiny tents up in the glacial cirques, drank in the mountain streams from the meltwater, climbed the peaks and saw the universe.

I call on the Montana oldies, and the newbies, to put on the cloak of responsibility for the upcoming decisions. We must be involved and we must be educated.

With thanks for the effort of collaboration regarding public land designations by the Gallatin Forest Partnership (GFP), I express my intense disagreement with the final product. For those who see the GFP touted as the great compromise, I want you to know it does not express the will and the concerns of many, many of us.

The GFP effort took place in the shadow of a past administration that does not represent today’s political leaders. It was hammered out with barely a mention of what rivets us every day regarding the disasters of climate change — before we realized how critical it has become to address the ravages of global warming in every move we make regarding open space. And, the difference in acreages recommended for real protection versus “open for use”, both by the U.S. Forest Service and the GFP, is devastatingly huge. Less than 15 percent of the inventoried roadless lands are offered any meaningful preservation. Hundreds of thousands of acres are at stake.

The disagreement has a new dimension, so different from the past when the enemies of wilderness were logging, oil and gas, and mining. Today’s battlegrounds are among those who want to protect the natural values, and those who want to recreate, uninhibited in terms of numbers and novel kinds of gear.

No manatees here, but we have grizzly and black bears, wolverine, cougar, lynx, moose and wolves. Last summer was so dry that when I plucked a berry in a favorite huckleberry patch, the whole plant pulled up and out of the dry duff. Looking around at the baked ground, sparse grass, and shriveled chokecherries, I honestly don’t know how the bear population put on enough weight to pull them through hibernation this winter.

Are we subjecting our own rare species to problems of starvation as pernicious as the Floridians and the manatees? Our situation would seem every bit as observable, measurable, and preventable. Hopefully we will step up to a better illustration of good stewardship.

For details, check the website of the Gallatin Yellowstone Wilderness Alliance: gallatinyellowstonewilderness.org.

Dorothy Bradley is a former director of the University System Water Center at Montana State University and former Montana state representative.

