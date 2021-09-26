Opinion: We need tax reform, now!

Serving as city councilor for Ward 5 for the last four years has been an honor. As I’ve knocked doors seeking re-election I have enjoyed talking with constituents and I hear a common theme: property taxes.
Given my taxes will go up by about $800 next year, I certainly understand their concern and I believe that our property taxes are on an unsustainable trajectory. But anything we do to adjust property taxes in Missoula will have a big impact on the essential services the city provides. (And I like to remind residents that the city portion of a property tax bill is only about 29%.)
A common refrain is that we need to cut taxes and all problems will be solved. The fact is, though, that cutting city property taxes by $100 on a home valued at $400,000 would result in a loss of revenue of $3,000,000 a year; cutting city taxes by $500 on a home valued at $400,000 would be a loss of $15,000,000 a year, the rough equivalent to the Missoula Fire Department’s annual budget of $15,666,000. A property-tax savings of between $8 to $41 a month would cause a drastic reordering of how we take care of our community. Missoulians expect and deserve high-quality services in the form of professional, well-trained firefighters and police officers, plowed and maintained streets, groomed parks and clean open spaces, all funded by property taxes.
Decades ago, low residential property taxes and higher corporate property taxes easily paid for local-government services and schools, but those big corporate payers have gone away or been given tax breaks by the Legislature. We’re not a timber town anymore. Instead, Missoula’s economy is increasingly based on technology and tourism and the rise of “computer commuters” during the pandemic. Service industries have replaced natural resources.
Over the years the Montana Legislature has changed our tax structure by decreasing business-equipment taxes and corporate property taxes. Simultaneously, federal and state funds allocated to local governments have steadily decreased, leaving local governments to fill the gap. In short, when tax revenues are reduced by the Legislature or a changing economy the burden shifts to remaining sources of revenue. Today, residential property owners are a disproportionate share of the tax base for public schools and county and city governments.
We must diversify our tax base to relieve property-tax pressure. In 2019, visitors spent over $284,000,000 in Missoula County. If we could capture a fraction of that through a tourist tax, the municipal government could target property tax relief for those Missoulians on the brink of no longer being able to call Missoula home.
Tax reform in Montana is long overdue. That responsibility lies with our Montana Legislature. For years, I have discussed with local legislators the need for comprehensive tax reform. In a Billings Gazette column on March 25, 2019, co-author Missoula Representative Marilyn Ryan wrote: “When the Legislature fails to be creative about how to make our tax system fair, we put the burden on local governments to make up for that lack of funding by levying new taxes. Increases in your property taxes are a direct result of the Montana Legislature not doing its job.”
I will continue to push the state legislature for tax reform. Montana needs to do this soon and thoughtfully create tax reform that will truly accomplish the goals of moderating property taxes while also giving local governments the options necessary to adequately serve their growing communities.
Stacie M. Anderson is Missoula City Council representative for Ward 5 and is running for re-election.