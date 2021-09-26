Opinion: We need tax reform, now!

Serving as city councilor for Ward 5 for the last four years has been an honor. As I’ve knocked doors seeking re-election I have enjoyed talking with constituents and I hear a common theme: property taxes.

Given my taxes will go up by about $800 next year, I certainly understand their concern and I believe that our property taxes are on an unsustainable trajectory. But anything we do to adjust property taxes in Missoula will have a big impact on the essential services the city provides. (And I like to remind residents that the city portion of a property tax bill is only about 29%.)

A common refrain is that we need to cut taxes and all problems will be solved. The fact is, though, that cutting city property taxes by $100 on a home valued at $400,000 would result in a loss of revenue of $3,000,000 a year; cutting city taxes by $500 on a home valued at $400,000 would be a loss of $15,000,000 a year, the rough equivalent to the Missoula Fire Department’s annual budget of $15,666,000. A property-tax savings of between $8 to $41 a month would cause a drastic reordering of how we take care of our community. Missoulians expect and deserve high-quality services in the form of professional, well-trained firefighters and police officers, plowed and maintained streets, groomed parks and clean open spaces, all funded by property taxes.