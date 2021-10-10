Opinion: We need to keep Missoula green and affordable

We have the technology, resources, and policy options to tackle the affordable housing and climate crises, but we need people with the political will to do so — both politicians and caring citizens (of which this city is full). In fact, my work with a variety of social justice and environmental groups in Missoula has taught me that we need a community-led government. On the city council, I will increase our public involvement in local government decisions by creating new citizen oversight committees and granting these bodies more decision-making power. We must also create a public commenting system that creates dialogue between our council members and constituents, where Missoulians may leave their contact information when public commenting so that their city council representative can reach out to them. I will host weekly office hours where anyone can stop in to discuss city concerns, and I will continue community dialogue through social media, email updates, and more letters to the news to give insight on city council processes.