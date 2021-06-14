Opinion: What happens when politicians break their oath of office?

Equally abhorrent was turning his corrupt attorneys general loose on members of Congress who were critical of the president. As reported by the Washington Post late last week: “The Justice Department in 2018 secretly subpoenaed Apple for the data of two Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee, as well as the data of their current and former staffers and family members, in an aggressive push by the Trump administration to determine who was leaking classified information to the news media, according to a committee official and one of the affected lawmakers.” That the probe was turned only on two Democrats can only be construed for what it was—a flagrant abuse of power by the executive branch. It was done in secret because the perpetrators knew a vast and justified condemnation would arise if it was publicly revealed.