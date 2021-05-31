Opinion: What Memorial Day means to me

As a combat veteran, I’m filled with many memories and emotions on Memorial Day.

We’ve all heard it said that the cost of war is not only in dollars but in lives affected. The truth behind that statement is a painful, visceral reality for many. Those who gave their last full measure have left an unfillable hole with their families, their friends and their communities.

It is staggering to consider the immense loss of life we memorialize — every name or grave marker represents a lifetime of experiences cut short. Distant battlefields have robbed us of untapped potential our society can never know. We are left to imagine who those young people might have been or what they might have done had they returned home.

As we honor and mourn those lost, we also remember and celebrate who they were. They were sons, daughters, sisters, brothers, mothers, fathers, wives and husbands. They were friends, neighbors and coworkers. They came from every walk of life you can imagine.

The brothers in arms I’ve lost were some of the most amazing people I’ve ever known. Remembering them gives me a sense of tremendous pride. They knew the risk, but they went into harm’s way and gave of themselves for a greater purpose.