Opinion: What to know on Melanoma Monday

The first Monday in May is known as Melanoma Monday, a day set aside by the American Academy of Dermatology to remind Americans that melanoma is one of our deadliest forms of skin cancer.

The rate of melanoma in this country has doubled since 1982. On average, an American dies every 72 minutes from melanoma — young, old, male, female. Protecting your skin from damaging ultraviolet (UV) rays from the sun and tanning beds can help to prevent melanoma in some cases. Many people think that their sunscreen will fully protect them from this deadly cancer. It may not.

Many sunscreen brands tout their high SPF, or Sun Protection Factor, number. This number represents how long a sunscreen will protect you from the sun’s burning rays — to be precise, only the Ultraviolet B rays. UVB rays promote sunburn and skin cancer. But UVB is only part of the story. UVA rays from the sun damage your skin and promote skin cancer too. But SPF does not measure UVA protection. UVA rays accelerate skin aging, suppress the immune system, promote melanoma cancer growth and are the primary rays in tanning booths.