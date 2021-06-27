Opinion: What to the conservative is Juneteenth?

Juneteenth will become the high holy day of the Left’s calendar, a Lenten repentance to Pride Month’s Easter celebration. It will serve as a day to recollect all of the gravest of America’s sins. There will be educational programs about the brutality of slavery, with no mention of the national agony of the Civil War or how the nation has struggled mightily to live up to its founding creed. There will be specials on the Tulsa Race Riot, the Birmingham Church Bombings. There will be retrospectives on George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Michael Brown and Trayvon Martin.

The Left will put forward these things not because they are evil or because the events themselves are false or unimportant, but because their current political project relies on the creation of a historical memory where America’s story is one long racist nightmare. No one is going to defund their police unless the police are tools of white supremacy. No one will radically overturn voting laws unless every ballot security measure is Jim Crow. No one will pay reparations unless the black experience in America today is as bad as it was during 1860.