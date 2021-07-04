Opinion: Why 2020 changed political advertising forever

And it changed political advertising forever.

Data was always poised to change the way political advertising was bought for the 2020 election, and this was made clear even before the pandemic hit. However, with an infusion of data and dollars, political marketers in mid-2020 experienced an accelerated shift to audience-based buying, underpinned by the availability of quality data.

Advertisers who studied viewing patterns in 2020 would have known that cable TV was the primary source of news and entertainment in 2020, and therefore a better bet for political dollars than traditional broadcast buys. In fact, 71% of time spent viewing television in 3Q2020 was spent on cable versus broadcast and premium networks (e.g., HBO). Cable news accounted for a quarter of live viewing share in the second half of 2020, compared to just 16% during the same period in 2019. Meanwhile, broadcast news was flat.

Political advertisers who listened to that data would have also ventured out of primetime buying and looked beyond the “most-watched” networks alone, because the data would have told them that households were watching different networks and views throughout the day: In July to December of 2020, 71% of live viewing occurred outside of primetime, and the top 5 networks accounted for only 33% of all viewing (according to the Effectv TV Viewership Report, 2H2020)