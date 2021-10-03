Opinion: Why, 3 months after last Amtrak derailment settled For $57M, has another train crashed?

Yet another Amtrak train derailment has taken the lives of three innocent people and injured dozens more as the westbound Empire Builder headed from Chicago to Seattle, derailing in a remote area near Joplin, Montana.
Just as people seemed to feel that it is once again safe to travel following a deadly pandemic, the announcement of Saturday’s derailment is yet another tragedy that Americans must deal with. Trains are not built to derail, and this seemingly preventable train wreck should have been avoided through technology that is available when proper maintenance and training procedures are followed.
It was announced in December 2020 that Amtrak was among 41 rail companies that had completed its congressionally-mandated work on more than 57,500 route miles of implementing positive train control, a software system meant to prevent potentially deadly crashes through the inter-operability between on-board locomotives and deteriorating tracks, allowing the system to monitor and automatically control train speeds and movements.
If that is the case, then why are deadly crashes like Saturday’s still occurring? Why is Congress allocating $66 billion strictly to Amtrak in its pending infrastructure bill when it is being reported that the country’s aging transit system has a $176 billion backlog of repairs necessary, according to the 2021 infrastructure report card. It is imperative that the rail industry must monitor its miles and miles of tracks because if it doesn’t, who will prioritize where the needs lie?
The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has sent a go-to team to investigate the latest derailment that will get to the bottom of what occurred in the latest tragedy. Those impacted by Saturday’s derailment deserve answers. The traveling public deserves answers.
The circumstances and conditions surrounding the latest Amtrak derailment will help the victims and their families put a strong voice to pressure the government and rail industry to more closely scrutinize the rail industry and to update the rail system, where necessary, to prevent the recurrence of such unnecessary tragedies.
Robert A. Clifford, is founder and Senior Partner, Clifford Law Offices, Chicago, Ill. Clifford Law Offices obtained nearly $57 million settlement in June on behalf of its clients in the derailment of the 2017 Amtrak crash near Seattle.