Opinion: Why, 3 months after last Amtrak derailment settled For $57M, has another train crashed?

Yet another Amtrak train derailment has taken the lives of three innocent people and injured dozens more as the westbound Empire Builder headed from Chicago to Seattle, derailing in a remote area near Joplin, Montana.

Just as people seemed to feel that it is once again safe to travel following a deadly pandemic, the announcement of Saturday’s derailment is yet another tragedy that Americans must deal with. Trains are not built to derail, and this seemingly preventable train wreck should have been avoided through technology that is available when proper maintenance and training procedures are followed.

It was announced in December 2020 that Amtrak was among 41 rail companies that had completed its congressionally-mandated work on more than 57,500 route miles of implementing positive train control, a software system meant to prevent potentially deadly crashes through the inter-operability between on-board locomotives and deteriorating tracks, allowing the system to monitor and automatically control train speeds and movements.