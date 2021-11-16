Opinion: Why are citizens not entitled to same benefits?

Governor Gianforte and Lt. Governor Juras,

On Friday, Oct. 15, I received a letter from the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation entitled "Notice of 180-day Registration Period for Unrecorded Existing State-based Water Uses within the Flathead Indian Reservation." The letter was dated Oct. 11, 2021. It was addressed to "Affected residents of the Flathead Indian Reservation."

I reside on private fee property in Lake County, a political subdivision of the state of Montana, within the exterior boundaries of what is called the Flathead Indian Reservation. I am subject to state laws and taxes. The Flathead Indian Reservation is not a political subdivision of Montana per Article I of the Montana Constitution and the 1889 Enabling Act, which state: "All lands owned or held by any Indian or Indian tribes shall remain under the absolute jurisdiction of the Congress of the United States ..." By application of the Flathead Allotment Act of 1904, stemming from Art. VI of the Hellgate Treaty and reaffirmed by Sec. 3 of the Indian Reorganization Act of 1934, the fee property which I own and reside on was withdrawn from reservation status; it is not owned or held by an Indian or Indian tribes and is not under the absolute jurisdiction of the Congress ... I am therefore a resident of Lake County and the state of Montana. I cannot comprehend, in any legal context, that I am a resident of the Flathead Indian Reservation.

The DNRC indicates in the letter that it will not process the registration forms which are submitted by "affected residents of the Flathead Indian Reservation." Rather, the forms "will be transmitted to the Board for processing once it is operational." This "Board," the Flathead Reservation Water Management Board, assumes to be created with the appointment of its members by the governor of Montana and by the Tribal Council of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes, with those appointees picking another member. In context, the premise of this board and the letter is that the tribal government has equal status and jurisdiction with state government for purposes of administration of water rights for "affected" water users who are residents, citizens, and taxpayers of Lake County and the state of Montana. This removes these "affected residents" from the Art. IX water rights administration afforded all other residents of the state, clearly diminishing their representation and equal protection rights secured by the Montana Constitution.

Does this DNRC letter represent your administration accurately? If so, please explain why you support this diminishment of representation and violation of equal protection for certain taxpaying Montana citizens and why these citizens are not entitled to the same benefits and protections of the Montana Constitution as other citizens across the state.

Rick Jore lives in Ronan. He served four terms in the Montana House of Representatives.

