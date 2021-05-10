Opinion: Why the Big Lie(s) won’t fly

While Montana’s Republicans seem stuck on “spin cycle” in their post-session truth-washing, the nation is being assailed by the Big Lie that the presidential election was rigged to give President Joe Biden an illegitimate victory over Frumpy Trumpy. Having grown accustomed to a virtual waterfall of lies throughout the former guy’s one term in the nation’s highest office, Republican politicians now think they can spew whatever serves their purposes and citizens will simply believe them. I guess they forgot the old adage: “You can fool some of the people all of the time, all of the people some of the time, but you cannot fool all of the people all of the time.”

As a fellow Montanan wrote recently: “If the election was fraudulent, how could it only be fraudulent in the states he lost? How come so many Republicans won? Why have all the court challenges failed? But here’s the most glaring rebuke of Trump’s big lie: Since when have the Democrats been so united and organized they could pull this off without a micron sized piece of evidence floating to the surface?”