Opinion: Why we must preserve our freedom to vote

Although we’ve made significant progress over the last two centuries to expand the freedom to vote, self-interested politicians in numerous states are trying to turn back the clock to a dark period in our history and create significant barriers to voting for certain Americans, especially Black and Brown voters.

Using the former president’s Big Lie about a stolen election as a pretext for voter suppression — the same Big Lie that led to a violent insurrection at our Capitol to overturn a free and fair election — many Republican state legislatures are trying to reverse progress. At least 14 states have already passed nearly two dozen restrictive voting bills this year, and many others are trying to do so.

As we approach the anniversary of the Supreme Court’s 5-4 decision in Shelby County v. Holder, which gave a green light to state voter-suppression efforts, national standards are needed now more than ever to ensure that all Americans can have the freedom to vote. The For the People Act, which passed the House of Representatives in March and which the Senate is scheduled to vote on in June, is just the remedy we need. It would set uniform guidelines so that all Americans, regardless of their age, race or ZIP code, can have the freedom to vote.