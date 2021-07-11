Opinion: Wildfire Smoke-Ready Week is July 12-18

Summer is here, and we’re speeding toward what could be a gnarly fire season. This means a few things: 1. Don’t cause fires, 2. Get outside and recreate while the recreating’s good, and 3. Make a plan now to create cleaner indoor air to protect your health from wildfire smoke!

Aside from a smoky week in September 2020, we’ve skated by with little wildfire smoke for the past few years, so some of us may be out of practice when it comes to fussing about air quality. New to the area? Welcome! Go buy an air filter!

The science is clear: our summers are getting hotter and drier due to climate change caused by increasing carbon emissions. This, combined with fuel buildup in our forests, has resulted in longer, more severe fire seasons — making the summers in our valley hotter, drier and smokier. In western Montana, we are affected by smoke from our own fires as well as fires in surrounding states and even California and Canada, which is why Climate Ready Missoula, our county-wide climate resiliency plan, identified wildfire smoke as one of the most significant and urgent risks we face. It’s our most significant source of air pollution, and as anyone who was around for the 2017 fire season can attest, it is nasty business. The smoke is a chemical stew of particulate matter, carbon monoxide, polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, and volatile organic chemicals.