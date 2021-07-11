Opinion: Wildfire Smoke-Ready Week is July 12-18

Summer is here, and we’re speeding toward what could be a gnarly fire season. This means a few things: 1. Don’t cause fires, 2. Get outside and recreate while the recreating’s good, and 3. Make a plan now to create cleaner indoor air to protect your health from wildfire smoke!
Aside from a smoky week in September 2020, we’ve skated by with little wildfire smoke for the past few years, so some of us may be out of practice when it comes to fussing about air quality. New to the area? Welcome! Go buy an air filter!
The science is clear: our summers are getting hotter and drier due to climate change caused by increasing carbon emissions. This, combined with fuel buildup in our forests, has resulted in longer, more severe fire seasons — making the summers in our valley hotter, drier and smokier. In western Montana, we are affected by smoke from our own fires as well as fires in surrounding states and even California and Canada, which is why Climate Ready Missoula, our county-wide climate resiliency plan, identified wildfire smoke as one of the most significant and urgent risks we face. It’s our most significant source of air pollution, and as anyone who was around for the 2017 fire season can attest, it is nasty business. The smoke is a chemical stew of particulate matter, carbon monoxide, polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, and volatile organic chemicals.
The pollutant we’re most concerned about is fine particulate matter — PM2.5. The tiny particles burrow deep into your lungs and can pass into your bloodstream where they set off an inflammatory response, impacting your heart, lungs and immune system. Even if you are not in a high-risk category (children, older adults, people with heart and lung disease, and pregnant people), the smoke is bad for you. It’s bad for everyone, and the longer you’re in it, the worse it gets. Worse still, it comes inside.
Fortunately, we’ve learned a lot since the catastrophic 2017 fires, and we know what to do when wildfire smoke rolls into town. The technology to create cleaner indoor air spaces exists, and it’s relatively inexpensive. That’s why we’re encouraging everyone to prepare — and help neighbors and friends prepare — during Missoula County’s (and Montana’s) first ever Wildfire Smoke Ready Week, July 12–18. We’ll share tips on social media (#WildfireSmokeReady) and in columns in the Missoulian throughout the week.
Volunteers will be at various events to talk you through options to create clean indoor air. Join us at Imagine Nation Brewing July 14 (5:30–7 p.m.), where we’ll host “Ask the Experts” to answer your questions and sample a new beer, “Deep Breath”! Missoula’s elected officials will taste test “Deep Breath,” a beer that tastes like bold climate action, versus “Smoked Out,” a drink that illustrates what the future will taste like if we don’t act on climate.
Wildfire Smoke Ready week is our Climate Ready Missoula plan in action, and it’s a necessary component of how we build a more equitable and climate resilient community and region. We’ll be launching the week of events, as well as speaking to ways in which we can holistically address climate adaptation, mitigation and equity, at July 12’s City Club: It’s Too Hot! It’s Too Smoky!: How we’re addressing Missoula’s changing climate (11:30 a.m.–1 p.m.). Join us! Register at cityclubmissoula.com.
Finally, check out MontanaWildfireSmoke.org for more about this week, and for information about making your own air cleaner, coping with the double whammy of smoke and heat and more.
Our changing summers can be daunting, but together we can prepare and get Wildfire Smoke Ready!
Sarah Coefield is the Missoula City-County Health Department air quality specialist; Amy Cilimburg is the executive director of Climate Smart; and Caroline Lauer is the Missoula County climate resilience coordinator.
The Wildfire Smoke Ready Team includes representatives from the Missoula City-County Health Department, Climate Smart Missoula, Missoula County Sustainability and the Office of Emergency Management, United Way of Missoula County, and Missoula County Fire Protection Association.