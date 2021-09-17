Opinion: Wildfires and litigation both 'out of control'

Once again, the summer of 2021 has brought a series of devastating wildfires burning across our national forests in the West. It is a repeat performance in what has unfortunately become a regular event on overstocked and fire-prone federal lands.
Hundreds of fires have burned across the West this summer, charring millions of acres and causing death, destruction and leaving our national forest landscapes in waste. A few of the more severe fires that occurred in Montana include the Trail Creek and Alder Creek fires that burned over 85,000 acres on the Beaverhead-Deer Lodge National Forest, the West Lolo Complex that burned 40,000 acres on the Lolo, and the 55,000-acre Woods Creek fire on the Helena-Lewis and Clark.
As seen in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework, Congress has proposed to significantly increase funding for fuels management and firefighting resources. These dollars are needed to increase the pace and scale of management on our national forests to help reduce the risk to catastrophic wildfires. U.S. Forest Service Chief Randy Moore, in one of his first speeches, outlined how the agency needs to start planning larger landscape fuels reduction and forest health projects to try to catch up with the approximately 80 million acres that are currently at risk of wildfire in our Western National Forests.
While these efforts bring optimism for reducing the risk of catastrophic wildfires, these hopes can be quickly dampened by lawsuits brought against the Forest Service by environmental groups seeking to stop much-needed management. Unfortunately, the number of lawsuits and projects being litigated by these environmental groups has escalated, just like the size and severity of wildfires we are now experiencing.
Region 1 of the Forest Service, headquartered in Missoula, which covers northern Idaho and Montana, has 21 active lawsuits impacting 415 million board feet of timber (or enough to build 21,000 homes). Other regions are experiencing a similar flood of litigation, including lawsuits to stop the salvage of dead and dying timber from the devastating and deadly Labor Day fires in Oregon last September.
If we are ever to get control of our wildfires and the factors that are causing them, we must also put an end to the “out of control” litigation that threatens virtually every project being planned. These lawsuits require hundreds of hours of Forest Service personnel time to defend. This time could be much better spent planning new projects and working to reduce the fuel hazards on our national forests.
Congress has taken steps to fund much-needed treatments on our national forests, but they also need to take steps to curb the out-of-control litigation that are stopping these projects.
Tom Partin is the Montana representative for the American Forest Resource Council. Partin has worked in forestry in the Pacific Northwest for over 40 years.