Opinion: Wildfires and litigation both 'out of control'

Once again, the summer of 2021 has brought a series of devastating wildfires burning across our national forests in the West. It is a repeat performance in what has unfortunately become a regular event on overstocked and fire-prone federal lands.

Hundreds of fires have burned across the West this summer, charring millions of acres and causing death, destruction and leaving our national forest landscapes in waste. A few of the more severe fires that occurred in Montana include the Trail Creek and Alder Creek fires that burned over 85,000 acres on the Beaverhead-Deer Lodge National Forest, the West Lolo Complex that burned 40,000 acres on the Lolo, and the 55,000-acre Woods Creek fire on the Helena-Lewis and Clark.

As seen in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework, Congress has proposed to significantly increase funding for fuels management and firefighting resources. These dollars are needed to increase the pace and scale of management on our national forests to help reduce the risk to catastrophic wildfires. U.S. Forest Service Chief Randy Moore, in one of his first speeches, outlined how the agency needs to start planning larger landscape fuels reduction and forest health projects to try to catch up with the approximately 80 million acres that are currently at risk of wildfire in our Western National Forests.