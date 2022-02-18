Opinion: Wildlife running for their lives

In the U.S., wild animals are rarely supported by public stewards who have animals’ own flourishing — as cognitively sophisticated, emotionally responsive and empathetic, social creatures — as fellow creatures — foremost in mind.

Instead, to put it bluntly, America’s wildlife is managed for the benefit of those who enjoy blood sport and at the behest of industries that consider wildlife an impediment to profit. The current wolf carnage in Montana is a prime case in point.

On Jan. 28, four months into a six-month killing spree the Legislature had mandated in the spring of 2021, Montana’s Fish, Wildlife, and Parks (FWP) commissioners convened to decide whether to close Region 3, containing districts adjacent to Yellowstone National Park, to further wolf hunting and trapping. Seventy-six wolves in the region were already dead, a disproportionate number from the park. One Yellowstone pack, the Phantom Lake pack, was “eliminated” less than two months into the season. The Junction Butte pack, probably the most watched and loved pack in the world, had taken a heavy hit.

Despite Yellowstone’s superintendent’s plea that commissioners close districts around the park to further hunting and trapping, a fierce graveling from Dr. Chris Servheen, a world-renowned wildlife scientist and spokesperson for the Montana Wildlife Federation, demands from representatives of two wildlife-advocacy organizations with large national memberships, and arguments and personal stories from individuals from around the country, all of whom asked the commission to close districts around Yellowstone immediately, the commission voted 5 to 2 to continue killing wolves in all of Region 3, including around the park.

For the third time since June 2021, the commission heard and disregarded comments from the non-consumptive public and scientists. This commission’s flagrant disregard for science and the majority public is not an aberration; wildlife advocates and scientists in several states are having the same maddening experience.

State wildlife commissions are powerful entities. Montana’s commission “is appointed by the Governor,” (and) “appointments are to be made without regard to political affiliation and to be made solely for the wise management of the fish and wildlife of the state,” according to FWP’s website (fwp.mt.gov).

Certainly laudable standards. But in fact, Montana’s current commission consists of primarily our Republican governor’s campaign donors. Commissioners are recent or current officers with the Montana Stockgrowers Association, the Montana Outfitters and Guides Association, Montana’s oil and gas industries, the fly-fishing industry, Safari Club International, and a research center dedicated to the privatization of wildlife and public land. A recent appointee stars in “Skull Bound,” a hunting show on Carbon TV. Her passion is creating painted and jewel-studded “art” from the skulls of her kills, preferably bears.

No one from Montana’s 12 Tribal nations serves on the commission, and, with one exception, a holdover from the last Democratic administration, no career scientists or conservationists serve, no one from Montana’s majority non-consumptive wildlife community (Montana Audubon or Sierra Club, for example), no one advocating for the animals themselves (Humane Society of the U.S. or Footloose Montana).

Hence the emergence of organizations like Wildlife For All (wildlifeforall.us). The organization advocates for “a new paradigm in wildlife management that prioritizes conservation of all species — not just game animals — as part of natural ecosystems; is aligned with public trust principles, i.e. that the government has a duty to protect wildlife as a public trust for the benefit of all life, including future generations; is responsive to the broad public interest in wildlife, not just hunters, anglers and trappers; considers and respects the interests of individual animals, not just populations and species.”

WFA’s goals are long-term. In the short term, we need leadership from Interior, starting with the gray wolf. On Feb. 7, in an opinion piece titled “Wolves Have Walked with Us for Centuries,” Secretary Haaland said that Interior would relist wolves, “if science indicates that there is an emergency posing a significant risk to the well-being of the species.”

In the last several months, hundreds of scientists have argued in print that the gray wolf didn’t meet recovery standards when it was delisted in Montana in 2011 and doesn’t meet them now. Others argue that the species is losing ground so fast that decades of recovery will have gone down the tubes by spring. All eyes are on Secretary Haaland to walk the department’s talk — to govern according to best current science, to enforce the law.

America’s wildlife may have walked with us for centuries, but they’re running for their lives now.

Deborah Slicer of Huson is a professor emerita of the University of Montana.

