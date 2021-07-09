Opinion: Wind is bigger factor than fuel in spread of forest fires

A review of 1,500 wildfires in dry and mixed conifer forests, the very forests that supposedly have excess fuel buildup, found that stands with "active forest management" burned at higher severity than forests in protected areas. like parks and wilderness, where presumably there is more fuel.

Finally, even if thinning worked to slow blazes under ordinary fire weather conditions, under the extreme conditions that drive all large wildfires, the wind effectively negates thinning benefits by blowing embers miles ahead of a fire front. Thus, embers are tossed over and around any fuel breaks or thinned stands.

Add to all these factors the very low probability that any thinned forest stand will encounter a fire. The likelihood is around 1-2%.

The majority of thinned areas are never burned during the period when they “might” be somewhat effective. Thinning by reducing competition for water and sun promotes the rapid growth of more fine fuels — so in 5-10 years, you have more grass, shrubs, small trees, which are the very things that burn readily in a forest fire.