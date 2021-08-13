Opinion: With trout dying across the Northern Rockies, why is poising more trout in Scapegoat Wilderness a top priority?

Apparently the American Fisheries Society (Aug. 2 opinion) doesn’t approve of citizens criticizing the plan by Montana’s Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks to use rotenone to poison all the fish in 67 miles of streams and lakes in and flowing out of the Scapegoat Wilderness Area. But there are plenty of reasons for citizens to be concerned.

To start with, the project is already being challenged in federal court over at least 67 helicopter trips into the Scapegoat Wilderness Area to haul in a motor boat, generator, and the poison. So if you were planning on entering the “untrammeled by man” wilderness where all mechanized use is prohibited, your experience might be diminished by the choppers whacking overhead.

Then there’s the reality that poisoning entire water bodies — and especially flowing streams — severely alters biodiversity and causes a broad loss of taxa and species from those ecosystems. Basically, rotenone kills not just the target trout, but also the aquatic insects upon which the stream’s ecosystem relies, as well as any gilled amphibians unfortunate enough to be there when the poison is applied.