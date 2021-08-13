Opinion: With trout dying across the Northern Rockies, why is poising more trout in Scapegoat Wilderness a top priority?

Apparently the American Fisheries Society (Aug. 2 opinion) doesn’t approve of citizens criticizing the plan by Montana’s Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks to use rotenone to poison all the fish in 67 miles of streams and lakes in and flowing out of the Scapegoat Wilderness Area. But there are plenty of reasons for citizens to be concerned.
To start with, the project is already being challenged in federal court over at least 67 helicopter trips into the Scapegoat Wilderness Area to haul in a motor boat, generator, and the poison. So if you were planning on entering the “untrammeled by man” wilderness where all mechanized use is prohibited, your experience might be diminished by the choppers whacking overhead.
Then there’s the reality that poisoning entire water bodies — and especially flowing streams — severely alters biodiversity and causes a broad loss of taxa and species from those ecosystems. Basically, rotenone kills not just the target trout, but also the aquatic insects upon which the stream’s ecosystem relies, as well as any gilled amphibians unfortunate enough to be there when the poison is applied.
The suggestion that poison and plant projects in the past have been without problems may have been intended to calm the public, but it is simply incorrect. In Montana’s Cherry Creek, the rotenone persisted well beyond the intended kill zone and poisoned 1,000-1,500 trout all the way to the Madison River. Despite the Society’s claims that rotenone does not get in groundwater, a 2014 Bozeman Chronicle article noted that when questioned about why the rotenone wasn’t chemically neutralized as planned, a state fisheries biologist said: “One possibility is that the poison got into groundwater and re-emerged farther down in Cherry Creek.” Oops!
Moreover, these fish belong to the public, not a state agency. In 2008 Fish, Wildlife and Parks Commissioner Victor Workman, who oversees the department on behalf of the public, tried to stop the use of rotenone in Montana because “his concern about potential environmental harm from rotenone dispersed in lakes increased when a Fish, Wildlife and Parks official told him that ‘viewing of this project is not for the faint of heart. It looks like a war zone. If it’s alive, it’s dead.’” Workman was unsuccessful and, once again, agency bureaucrats simply overruled public concern.
It’s also worth remembering that although the American Fisheries Society likes to tout its professionalism, its members were among those that destroyed the outstanding salmon fishery in Flathead Lake by planting non-native mysis shrimp. Then they dumped millions of hatchery salmon in the lake to try to rectify their incredible ecosystem disruption only to fail utterly at that, too. Likewise, Colorado hatcheries were known to be infected with whirling disease, but their biologists believed whirling was a “hatchery disease” that wouldn’t survive in the wild. They were dead wrong; the disease “mysteriously” showed up in Montana and decimated the rainbow trout in the Upper Madison River for years.
No matter what the American Fisheries Society says about how safe the poison will be in Montana’s rivers and lakes, the record is long and filled with mistaken assumptions that produced dire consequences. Restoring native species is certainly worthwhile, but it is long past time for Montana to try other methods besides dumping poisons and toxic chemicals in our precious, clean, wilderness headwater streams, especially ones that flow into bull trout critical habitat in the world famous Blackfoot River watershed.
Finally, although the American Fisheries Society wants us to believe they don’t make mistakes, it’s worth remembering their members planted the non-native trout they now want to poison out in the first place.
Thanks to a pending lawsuit by Wilderness Watch, Alliance for the Wild Rockies, and other plaintiffs as well as efforts to alert the public through the media to the potential problems with this project, the Forest Service decided to pull the project. As the Forest Service notification read: "The project decision included approving a Pesticide Use Proposal for the use of rotenone in the Scapegoat Wilderness and authorization of the following activities normally prohibited in wilderness: use of generators, boat motors, and motorized pumps to disperse rotenone; use of helicopters to transport equipment, chemicals, and fish; and development of spike camps and a radio repeater."
Mike Garrity is the executive director of the Alliance for the Wild Rockies.