Opinion: WMMHC must reconsider 'best offer' for Bridge Apartments

Dear Missoula:

I read with great concern that the Western Montana Mental Health Center has rejected the city’s full-price offer to purchase the Bridge Apartments to further negotiate the “best offer” with an unnamed party. Best offer?

The Bridge was developed specifically to create a community asset, to provide Missoula permanently affordable housing for persons with mental illness—always. The WMMHC was the guardian of that asset. To wish to relinquish this obligation is understandable. However, in doing so, the “best offer” necessarily must include consideration of and assurance to citizens of Missoula, including the tenants, that this precious community asset will remain as such.

By way of background, the WMMHC is a 501(c)3 tax-exempt entity. Within their nonprofit status, two housing development corporations were formed strictly to develop housing in furtherance of their nonprofit mission to serve persons with mental illness. All the housing built by these nonprofit corporations used public funds to create debt-free community assets that would remain in each community as permanently affordable housing. Without a mortgage nor property taxes to pay, rental rates need only cover the cost of maintenance, repairs and insurance.