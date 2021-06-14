Opinion: WMMHC must reconsider 'best offer' for Bridge Apartments

Dear Missoula:
I read with great concern that the Western Montana Mental Health Center has rejected the city’s full-price offer to purchase the Bridge Apartments to further negotiate the “best offer” with an unnamed party. Best offer?
The Bridge was developed specifically to create a community asset, to provide Missoula permanently affordable housing for persons with mental illness—always. The WMMHC was the guardian of that asset. To wish to relinquish this obligation is understandable. However, in doing so, the “best offer” necessarily must include consideration of and assurance to citizens of Missoula, including the tenants, that this precious community asset will remain as such.
By way of background, the WMMHC is a 501(c)3 tax-exempt entity. Within their nonprofit status, two housing development corporations were formed strictly to develop housing in furtherance of their nonprofit mission to serve persons with mental illness. All the housing built by these nonprofit corporations used public funds to create debt-free community assets that would remain in each community as permanently affordable housing. Without a mortgage nor property taxes to pay, rental rates need only cover the cost of maintenance, repairs and insurance.
The WMMHC board eagerly embraced this model. This model also gave each community a permanent asset of affordable housing. The creation of this community asset also engendered the tremendous community support needed to receive the wealth of public funds to build each housing project.
Can the “best offer” guarantee that the Bridge will remain permanently affordable to the to the community who supported the Bridge, the public who funded it and the tenants, many of whom have who lived there over 20 years?
I urge the WMMHC to reconsider its decision. WMMHC made a commitment to Missoula. The city has made it simple to honor that commitment. That is simply the “best offer.”
Patty Kent was the housing and development director for the Western Montana Mental Health Center for 23 years before retiring in 2016.