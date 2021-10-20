Opinion: Working to protect Montanans from Democrats’ tax-and-spend spree

Removing this tax benefit for small businesses would make it harder for them to grow and succeed against larger competitors. Since 99% of Montana businesses are small businesses, we cannot let this happen.

Small businesses aren’t the only victims of the tax hikes proposed by the Democrats. Their bill includes tax hikes for married couples. You read that right —this bill punishes Montana couples for getting married.

Their bill also supports President Biden’s attack on Made in Montana energy. It’s not enough that the President already killed the Keystone XL pipeline — he wants to go further and pass Bernie’s Green New Deal policies aimed at eliminating oil, gas and coal completely. We should be doing all we can to support an all-of-the-above energy portfolio, not the Green New Deal.

If President Biden and the far Left get their way, Montanans will face higher gas and electricity prices and fewer reliable energy sources. It will take us back to the dark days of the 1970s and we could see rolling blackouts and surges in energy prices like other countries are experiencing. We cannot let this happen in Montana and the United States.

Democrats have also proposed a double death tax that will hit Montana family farms and ranches particularly hard.