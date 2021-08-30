Opinion: Your help needed in challenging fire season

We appreciate all the support and resources from our partners, especially since we have been in Preparedness Level (PL) 5 nationally for several weeks, which, simply put, means resources are extremely limited. We have received critical resource help from several other states as well as from the Montana National Guard and the New York City Fire Department. Purposeful coordination is occurring daily with other agencies, partners and Tribes to triage sending resources to areas with the greatest need and highest probability of success. As fire activity in other parts of the country increases, we anticipate resource requests in the Northern Region going unfilled and/or resources being shifted elsewhere to meet other needs. We are planning for that potential reality while concurrently planning for some of our seasonal employees to start going back to school by the end of August.

We could not do any of this without the tremendous support of our local and Tribal Montana, Idaho and Dakotas communities. It’s often easy for public misinformation to spread as fast as wildfires, and our firefighting teams work hard to disseminate the most accurate and up-to-date information possible to our concerned communities. Your support means a great deal, and goes a long way for our employees on the front lines.