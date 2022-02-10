Opinion: YWCA, MIC looking for landlords to partner with us

As our unprecedented housing crisis worsens, Missoula finds itself at a crossroads. How many of our local families are going to find themselves in impossible situations this year? How many will be priced out of their homes, with nowhere else to go? How can they keep their children safe when they don’t have a roof over their head? How can someone leave their abusive partner when they don’t have a warm place to go?

These are heavy questions, yes, but they are questions presently being asked by our neighbors, our friends, and our family members.

In May 2021, the YWCA opened a brand-new facility, the Meadowlark. Included in one wing of the facility is the Missoula Family Housing Center, jointly operated by the YWCA and Family Promise, a program of the Missoula Interfaith Collaborative (MIC). The center provides twice as much room for unsheltered families than our organizations had a year earlier.

Unfortunately, because of the pandemic and skyrocketing housing costs, the center immediately filled up, and has been in overflow ever since. Finding it extremely difficult to secure alternative housing during this crisis, families are staying longer in our shelter, while newly homeless families are dependent on us having room immediately available for them.

The housing crisis is impacting many Missoulians, from long-term renters who are facing steep rent increases to individuals and couples hoping to purchase their first houses. Most rental property owners can raise rents and still select from dozens of qualified applicants. That’s why one of the biggest challenges currently facing the unhoused families we serve is finding local landlords and rental agencies willing to rent to them. The families we work with often face barriers that put them at the bottom of the application piles.

To help the families and offer an incentive to landlords, the YWCA provides deposit and rental assistance, including double deposits and advance rent payments designed to rapidly move families out of shelter and into homes of their own. Housing Advocate Network volunteers from the MIC are available to support the families while they search for housing and after they secure rentals to ensure that they are successful long-term renters.

The vulnerable families served by the YWCA and MIC are depending on good-willed local property owners and landlords to give them a chance to be housed in our community. To this end, we are asking landlords to partner with us to help move unhoused families out of the overflowing shelter and into homes of their own. If you own rental property and want to help, contact Lucy, the YWCA rapid rehousing coordinator, at 406-543-6691 or lchadwick@ywcaofmissoula.org. To become a housing advocate, contact Zeke at zeke@micmt.org.

Housing is a human right. We will not stop until every family has a safe, warm place to live, secure in their home and in the safety of their community.

Charlotte Macorn is communications coordinator of YWCA Missoula. Rebecca Pettit is development director of Missoula Interfaith Collaborative.

