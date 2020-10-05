Our leaders need to fight to protect public lands

We won the case for the people of Montana, but the threats to our public lands – and access to them – are as real today as they were 20 years ago.

So you can imagine my alarm when Pendley was appointed head of the Bureau of Land Management last year. He ran the federal agency with power over 27 million acres of public land in Montana despite his well-recorded opposition to keeping our lands public. Pendley has even said that the Founding Fathers never intended for the government to own public lands. To make matters worse, Senator Steve Daines supported Pendley’s appointment, despite the threat he posed to our way of life.

To borrow a phrase, the fox was guarding the hen house, and Senator Daines wasn’t willing to stand up to protect us. So I took action.

I filed a lawsuit to remove Pendley from his position in July, because not only was he unfit to be in charge of Montana’s public lands, but was also serving in his role illegally. He served as the head of the Bureau of Land Management for 424 days without Senate confirmation – a flagrant violation of our Constitution.

On the eve of National Public Lands Day, a federal judge ruled in our favor. Montanans could rest easy knowing that Pendley had to pack his desk and vacate his Director’s Office.