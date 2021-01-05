Our pandemic: Rural Montana was late to catch onto virus dangers

When historians look back upon the events of 2020, the most difficult problem they will have to explain is the politicization of the virus and the loss of faith in science that we demonstrated. I heard many explanations for refusal to wear a mask: It’s not convenient. I just don’t feel like it. Really?

Americans of my parents’ generation stormed the beaches of Normandy to liberate Europe. I doubt that many of the GIs wading through machine gun fire found it convenient or felt like being there. They did what they did because it was the right thing to do. And we can’t wear a face mask?

I also heard a lot about individual rights guaranteed by the Constitution. However, I can’t imagine any reading of that document that enshrines a right to infect fellow citizens with a lethal disease.

I’m retired from medicine now, but many of my friends and several family members are still active as doctors, nurses and other front-line workers in health care fields. I have to wonder how anyone can justify putting their lives at risk every day by refusing to do something as simple as wearing a mask.