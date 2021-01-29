Outfitter bill would forever change Montana hunting

Do you hunt with out-of-state family and friends? Do you hunt private lands without an outfitter or guide? Have you been applying for a Missouri River Breaks or Elkhorns bull tag every single year? If so, you better pay attention.

Senate Bill 143, sponsored by Sen. Jason Ellsworth, R-Hamilton, would turn the vast majority of non-resident big game licenses offered in Montana to “outfitter sponsored” tags favoring hunters with money who use outfitters. It would also create landowner licenses, and require that one quarter of special permits for coveted hunting districts go to people with no preference points. These are major changes to our license allocations that have no input from Montana hunters.

Montana resident hunters need to know that this bill would result in a dramatic loss of their hunting opportunity. People who come from all over the country to hunt Montana should be concerned they will lose the vast majority of their opportunity for a do-it-yourself hunt.

Outfitter-sponsored licenses for non-resident hunters creates more incentive for outfitters to lease up large ranches for their operations. That means far less land available to Montanans for hunting. Once outfitters know they have a guaranteed license for clients, they will continue to add to the number of acres leased.