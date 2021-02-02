Outfitter guaranteed hunting license makes hunting elitist

To be clear, we support Montana’s outfitters. Montana offers opportunities for both guided and DIY hunting experiences. We believe that all hunters should be able to engage the services of a guide or outfitter and we appreciate what the outfitting industry offers those hunters who would not otherwise be able to enjoy Montana’s outdoors. However, we hold firm to the principle that the opportunity to get a license in Montana should not be contingent on being guided. There’s simply no need for it, and nonresident hunters are not asking for this change.

Plain and simple, SB 143 amounts to a subsidy to the outfitting industry: boosting business viability at the expense of the average hunter. What is even more troubling is that SB 143 threatens to take us back to the days of guaranteed outfitter set-aside licenses: a practice overwhelmingly rejected by the people through a ballot initiative in 2010 (I-161). Montana’s citizens already decided that our government should not be in the business of picking winners and losers, nor creating guarantees, particularly in the case of a publicly held resource. Let’s not reverse course now.

SB 143 countermands the will of Montanans and the interests of working hunters by effectively privatizing our big game species and our hunting heritage. We urge the legislature to find other, more equitable ways to support our outfitting industry.

SB 143 is a sad reminder of what we fought so hard to leave behind.

Thomas Baumeister, who lives in Helena, and Jake Schwaller, who lives in Billings, are board members of the Montana Chapter of Backcountry Hunters & Anglers.

