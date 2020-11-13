Outpouring of appreciation for veterans

Missoula lost an extraordinary volunteer for veterans when Army veteran John Angwin died in late October, but his friends from around the veteran community came out in force to honor him on Veteran’s Day and to honor all veterans with a lovely ceremony at the Missoula County Courthouse on Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. Thanks goes out to American Legion Post 27 Color Guard, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 209 Honor Guard, the Missoula Civil Air Patrol, members of the American Legion Post 27 and 135 that participated in the ceremony, and a member of the United Veterans Council.

Thanks also goes to the media for covering it and being there to broadcast the event for all the thousands of Missoulians who couldn’t come down to the snowy sidewalks of the courthouse on Veteran’s Day.

Your photograph of U.S. Navy Veteran Joshua Hendricks praying next to members of the audience and the Missoula Civil Air Patrol really captured the moment.