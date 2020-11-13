 Skip to main content
Outpouring of appreciation for veterans
Guest column

Outpouring of appreciation for veterans

Veterans Day 01

Joshua Hendricks, a U.S. Navy Veteran who served on the USS Kitty Hawk, prays with a wooden rosary during a short ceremony to commemorate Armistice Day at the Doughboy statue on Wednesday.

 BEN ALLAN SMITH, Missoulian

Missoula lost an extraordinary volunteer for veterans when Army veteran John Angwin died in late October, but his friends from around the veteran community came out in force to honor him on Veteran’s Day and to honor all veterans with a lovely ceremony at the Missoula County Courthouse on Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. Thanks goes out to American Legion Post 27 Color Guard, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 209 Honor Guard, the Missoula Civil Air Patrol, members of the American Legion Post 27 and 135 that participated in the ceremony, and a member of the United Veterans Council.

Thanks also goes to the media for covering it and being there to broadcast the event for all the thousands of Missoulians who couldn’t come down to the snowy sidewalks of the courthouse on Veteran’s Day.

Your photograph of U.S. Navy Veteran Joshua Hendricks praying next to members of the audience and the Missoula Civil Air Patrol really captured the moment.

John Angwin’s three grown children are still here in Missoula taking care of his business before they fly home to three different states, but they will be comforted by your article and the outpouring of appreciation for their father, who gave so much to our community, not only to veterans but to many others. His two sons are Army veterans.

Goodbye, John. You are already deeply missed. You were my one of my best magical elves.

Susan Reneau

Susan Reneau 

Susan Campbell Reneau writes for the United Veterans Council.

