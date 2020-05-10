Overcome politics to fix Cottonwood decision

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Montana’s elected officials will be expected to focus on economic recovery as soon as COVID-19 loosens its grip on the state. Even prior to this global pandemic there was an urgent need to restore family-wage jobs in Montana’s forest sector while reducing the risks of catastrophic wildfires on overstocked federal forests. This need is even more urgent as our forest industry has been declared an “essential workforce” so that it can continue to meet the needs of our society.

Both economic recovery and forest health can be promoted by fixing the so-called “Cottonwood” court decision that is keeping important collaborative forest management work from being done. Fortunately, there’s a solution available that even the Obama and Trump administrations have supported.

A small handful of litigant groups are continuing to use the Cottonwood decision to paralyze our federal land management system. Specifically, these lawsuits try to force the U.S. Forest Service and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to reinitiate wildlife consultations under the Endangered Species Act for previously adopted forest plans, whenever new critical habitat is designated, a new species is listed or when “new information” becomes available about a species.