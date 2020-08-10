PALS program makes global connections in spite of pandemic barriers

The Mansfield Center has also been inventive about ways to create group learning opportunities via Zoom. Pia and I led the first group session, meeting with a cohort of students in the program. We organized PechaKucha Storytelling, which is a type of storytelling traditional in Japan. Each person created a presentation of 20 slides, and had 20 seconds per slide to tell the group about their favorite book or movie — essentially, getting 400 seconds to tell your story. Another set of PALS organized a group watch and discussion of “Becoming,” a documentary about former first lady Michelle Obama.

From both group sessions, students had valuable takeaways from connecting with their peers across the world. We discovered that even with completely different cultures, we enjoyed similar films and books. Many contained similar themes regarding empathy, kindness, inward and outward beauty, and dystopian societies. Amidst the exchanging that occurred, everyone treated each other with respect, were willing to work through awkwardness, and enjoyed making new friends.