Pandemic: An opportunity

Warmer temperatures of even a couple of degrees as most areas of the world have already experienced allows many animals and plants to expand the range of places they can live. While this has primarily been studied on land relative to disease vectors, such as mosquitoes and ticks, many researchers think similar migrations occur with larger animals, such as bats. Again, this puts certain animals in places where they previously did not exist thereby increasing the chances of transmitting pathogens they harbor to other species, including humans.

Separately, air pollution, the main cause of climate change, has been shown to negatively affect peoples’ response to some infections. Both during the 2003 SARS outbreak and now with COVID-19 there is strong evidence that people who live in areas with more air pollution are more at risk to die when infected with the viruses than people in areas with less polluted air.

Climate change is no less a pandemic than the one caused by COVID-19, it is just playing out over a matter of years and decades, rather than months. Unfortunately, there is not even the potential for a vaccine against climate change like there is for COVID-19, but there are positive steps we can take to lessen global warming and lessen our risk of future pandemics. These include ending our dependence on fossil fuels and transitioning to clean, non-polluting forms of energy, providing support for those whose jobs are lost in that transition in the process; reducing our consumption and, thus, the demand for products that lead to deforestation, instead advocating for sustainable agricultural and forest management; and maintaining environmental protections that have saved so many lives, rather than removing them in the interest of corporate profits. All of these will help reduce pollution, which not only saves lives by itself, but also slows climate change.