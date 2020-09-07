Pandemic Labor Day opportunity for change

This Labor Day, we recognize the extraordinary contributions of Montana workers who get us through this global coronavirus pandemic and economic recession. They’re front-line public health and medical professionals, state employees who process COVID relief claims, people who clean our public buildings late at night, teachers who educate our kids in difficult times, the child and direct care workers who tend our loved ones, the food service employees who nourish us.
What gets me is so many of these essential workers are the least paid among us. Let’s thank them with fair compensation that provides a living wage, good benefits, equal pay for equal work, paid family and sick leave, safe and healthy work conditions, and the ability to unionize.
On Labor Day, we kick back, fly the flag, and most of us get a day off to celebrate workers. Yet, roughly one in 10 Montana workers lives in poverty. Montana is among the third of states where many wages amount to less than Pandemic Unemployment Insurance benefits. Many workers toil and boost corporate profits for a paycheck without paid sick leave or benefits of any kind.
If they do get health insurance, it’s a high-deductible junk plan — like the mother of four who can’t afford to go to the doctor under her plan’s $13,000 deductible. Another worker at a popular fast food outlet wasn't even offered a mere $2 in pandemic hazard pay. When we raise the flag this Labor Day, let’s commit to raising wages too.
We can recover and rebuild an economy that works for everyone. Where no one has to work two jobs to support a family. Where everyone has access to quality, affordable healthcare, housing, and internet. Where we invest in sustainable communities, renewable energy, climate action, and our people — like the young adult unable to piece together tuition for college, the worker who pulls night shift at one low-wage job, then runs to his equally low-paying day job, the rancher struggling to keep her family ranch, the school employee scrambling to find childcare, the small business entrepreneur scraping by to get his idea off the ground, and those fighting to keep their small businesses afloat.
This virus doesn’t discriminate, yet it has unveiled so many deep-seated societal inequities — many baked into our laws. We have an opportunity this Labor Day to emerge better from the pandemic — healthy, and minus economic, social, racial and environmental injustices. Let’s seize this opportunity and pull together for transformative action and systemic socio-economic change with equality and justice for all.
Mary Ann Dunwell, D-Helena, represents House District 84 in the Montana Legislature.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!