Pandemic Labor Day opportunity for change

We can recover and rebuild an economy that works for everyone. Where no one has to work two jobs to support a family. Where everyone has access to quality, affordable healthcare, housing, and internet. Where we invest in sustainable communities, renewable energy, climate action, and our people — like the young adult unable to piece together tuition for college, the worker who pulls night shift at one low-wage job, then runs to his equally low-paying day job, the rancher struggling to keep her family ranch, the school employee scrambling to find childcare, the small business entrepreneur scraping by to get his idea off the ground, and those fighting to keep their small businesses afloat.