Pandemics and climate

As I have watched the global response to the COVID-19 pandemic, I cant help but contemplate the other global crisis that society will have no choice but to confront, climate change. Global health scientists, having studied earlier epidemics like SARS, ebola, etc., predicted that someday one of these highly infectious diseases would escape regional control and go global. Likewise, global climate scientists have for 30 years been predicting the climate crisis now unfolding. In both cases, science identified the problem, now all of society must find solutions.

In the case of the climate crisis, solutions will require public officials who will be leaders in building a sustainable economy fueled by low emission renewable energy. Monica Tranel, who’s running for the Public Service Commission, will be that kind of leader.

I have devoted a large part of my career as an earth scientist to the study of climate change, and I was honored to be a member of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change when it received the Nobel Peace Prize in 2007 for its historic effort to warn the world of the climate change threat. I wish that since then society had made more progress than we have, but we haven’t. Today the global warming threat is more serious than ever, and need for action is urgent.