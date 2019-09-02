This Labor Day, Partnership Health Center (PHC) would like to celebrate its staff, volunteer board and patients for helping us be a strong employer and provider in Missoula and Mineral counties.
The 13 health centers across Montana are on the frontlines when it comes to the health issues that are impacting our communities. At Partnership, we applaud the work of all "laborers" and respond, daily, to the challenges working Americans face as they attempt to afford housing, health care, child care and food on budgets that have not kept pace with the costs of living.
To meet the needs of patients, community health centers are significant employers and businesses in their communities. In 2018, Partnership Health Center, Missoula’s large Employer of Choice, employed over 200 people and had an economic impact of $47.9 million! Partnership Health Center creates engaging jobs and has a dramatic impact on the patients we serve. Last year PHC served 16,092 patients with over 66,000 total visits.
As we enjoy the last days of summer, we want to thank our congressional delegation for being such strong supporters of the community health center program. CHCs have long enjoyed bipartisan congressional support and we are counting on U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, U.S. Sen. Steve Daines and U.S. Congressman Greg Gianforte to help prevent the expiration of our funding on Sept. 30. Not only must Congress pass its annual budget for the new year by that date, but it also needs to authorize the continuation of key programs that support CHCs.
There is no need to panic. There is certainly a need to take action. We encourage you to call all three members of our congressional delegation to express your support of the critical work happening at PHC and all community health centers across the country.
Senator Tester: (406) 728-3003
Senator Daines: (406) 549-8198
Representative Gianforte: (406) 502-1435