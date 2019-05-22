Much of Montana’s history was made from the back of a horse and the horse is a part of Western society still. Montanans value horses and want them to be treated humanely. A healthy, pain-free horse is the best partner.
Those who know, respect, work with and enjoy horses must oppose “soring.” It’s an antiquated, outdated, inhumane practice.
Sored horses are generally found in show rings catering to the Tennessee walking, racking and spotted saddle horse breeds. In this practice, the horse is hauling around 8 pounds or more of platform horseshoes on its front hooves. You don’t see these horses working a fence line because the best they can manage to do is struggle around an oval track, but only for a short period of time. Hitting a “big lick” animated show gait is the goal of owners and trainers.
Almost all horse experts agree soring is an appalling, inhumane practice. For the horse, it means exposure to caustic chemicals on his front legs (like diesel fuel or kerosene) and days covered in plastic wrap to “cook” the chemical into sensitive skin. It means wearing chains that bang against the tender flesh and being shod in a way that no normal horse would ever be shod. This is all done in combination with other techniques that no ethical horseperson would inflict on his or her equine partner. The only purpose is to cause pain, causing the horse to move in an unnatural way or in an artificial gait. Many if not most of these horses end up prematurely arthritic, with damaged hooves and joints.
Soring has been illegal for decades under the federal Horse Protection Act, yet it is still widespread in some horse show circuits. The act has loopholes that have allowed violators to continue this abusive practice. Powerful political lobbies and individual politicians help to keep these antiquated “traditions” alive by impeding legislation to fix the problem and not engaging the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which has jurisdiction. The few supporters of the “big lick,” according to the Humane Society of the United States, try to conceal the cruelty in their show circuit but they are also well-funded and willing to spend large sums to ensure that their hobby practice isn’t impacted by stronger law enforcement.
The Prevent All Soring Tactics (PAST) Act, H.R. 693/S.1007, currently under consideration, will ban the use of devices that are integral to the soring process. The PAST Act will also increase penalties as a way of creating a meaningful deterrent and eliminating the failing system of industry self-policing that has allowed soring to continue unchecked for decades — at no additional cost to the taxpayer.
The American Quarter Horse Association, the American Horse Council, HSUS and many other horse industry organizations, along with animal protection and veterinary organizations (including the Montana Veterinary Medical Association), endorse the PAST Act. Any U.S. senator or representative opposed to animal abuse should advocate and work to get this legislation passed.
Speaking as someone who owns gaited horses, their natural gait is beautiful enough. Something as unnatural, unethical and inhumane as soring really has no place in the horse world.
Montana horse owners opposed to soring should be very grateful U.S. Sen. Steve Daines, an original co-sponsor of the PAST Act, is once again a co-sponsor and supporter in this Congress, and we urge U.S. Sen. Jon Tester and U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte to join him in co-sponsoring this bipartisan effort to stop soring. It’s long past time to pass the PAST Act once and for all. It’s also the right, humane thing to do.