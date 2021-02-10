Passing the torch: Why the University of Montana must succeed Professor Robert Greene

Beyond these pragmatics of hiring a historian of Russia, we as the university community recognize the moral obligation to continue the work of Professor Greene and honor the memory of a scholar, mentor and friend who changed and bettered countless lives by devoting himself to the development of the university’s scholarly capacities and its students. UM has struggled with its budget and enrollment for almost a decade now and I know the myriad difficulties this reality presents. But I also know this: Professor Greene spent hours and hours every day and every week with his eyes dashing over research material in Russian, meeting students outside the classroom for lunch or coffee, and writing recommendations. This was his life’s work; he even conducted some of these tasks in the final days of his life, when he knew he was reaching his end. If he found this place and role a priceless place worthy of his last days, then the university must match the effort Professor Greene poured into this university and its students.