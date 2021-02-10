Passing the torch: Why the University of Montana must succeed Professor Robert Greene

It has been said by another University of Montana alumni, Pat O’Connor (guest column, Jan. 22), and many others who knew him because it is true: Professor Robert Greene cannot be replaced.
His passing last month is a devastating loss for the University of Montana and the Russianist community, as Robert’s research and publications all broke crucial ground in the study of Russian history. His innovation bolstered the University of Montana History Department’s excellent reputation.
The UM community now faces a question that will decide the fate of students both present and future: will the university choose to succeed Robert Greene and continue all that he contributed and embodied in exposing students to intellectual novelty, fostering their intellectual hunger, and dedicating his vital force to the university?
Without exposure to Russian history in Robert’s courses, many students would not have been inspired to pursue opportunities in Russia or with the Russian language. Much less would they be capable of pursuing these opportunities without a deep understanding of the historical and cultural context of Russia and what has shaped its current positions, borders and role in the international system. Robert’s mentorship in his field of history, culture and language inspired innumerable students to join the Peace Corps or apply for Boren Awards, Fulbright awards, and Critical Language Scholarships. We must continue fostering students in gaining cultural and analytical capacities related to Russia and its history, capacities that are imperative to success as a Critical Language Scholar, a Fulbright Scholar, or further down the line, as a diplomat, linguist or historian.
Surely President Bodnar, Acting Provost Humphrey, and Dean Hufford recognize that an expert in Russian history bolsters the university of Montana’s capacities in its most critical respect: the university’s ability to produce future scholars, critical thinkers, and problem solvers who will play a significant role in crucial diplomatic, linguistic, developmental or academic work.
Beyond these pragmatics of hiring a historian of Russia, we as the university community recognize the moral obligation to continue the work of Professor Greene and honor the memory of a scholar, mentor and friend who changed and bettered countless lives by devoting himself to the development of the university’s scholarly capacities and its students. UM has struggled with its budget and enrollment for almost a decade now and I know the myriad difficulties this reality presents. But I also know this: Professor Greene spent hours and hours every day and every week with his eyes dashing over research material in Russian, meeting students outside the classroom for lunch or coffee, and writing recommendations. This was his life’s work; he even conducted some of these tasks in the final days of his life, when he knew he was reaching his end. If he found this place and role a priceless place worthy of his last days, then the university must match the effort Professor Greene poured into this university and its students.
A torch bearer graces our university’s logo for a reason: we exist to pass the flame of scholarship, citizenship and innovation to those who come after us, shedding light with its burning glow on the eternal truths of the human condition. If the university truly seeks to embody its motto “Lux et Veritas” — Light and Truth — it must foster the flame and pass Robert Greene’s torch by hiring a historian of Russia.
Ronan Kennedy is an alumnus of the University of Montana with a bachelor's in history, a bachelor's in German language and literature, and taught and worked in education and development with the Peace Corps in North Macedonia for a year before being evacuated due to COVID-19.