Pat Bousliman: Save conservation easements from tax fraud

The Montana Association of Land Trusts believes that by conserving our land, we can strengthen our communities, enhance food security and protect Montana’s special places. By serving and supporting land trusts in Montana, and by promoting and facilitating private, voluntary land conservation, the benefits we stand to gain are many, including conservation of working lands, food security, clean drinking water and clean air, and expanded access to outdoor recreation — all for the benefit of future generations.

One of the most important tools in the voluntary private land conservation toolbox is the conservation easement — a legal agreement between a landowner and a qualified conservation organization or government agency that conserves land while leaving it in private ownership. In 2015, Congress recognized the benefits of these types of agreements by making permanent the conservation easement tax incentive, allowing landowners to take a charitable deduction based on the fair market value of a donated easement.

Unfortunately, while the vast majority of these donations are good-faith charitable endeavors, a few bad actors have sought to game the system in pursuit of quick — and often large — profits. IRS data shows that these bad actors claimed $36 billion in tax deductions from 2010 to 2018 through what are known as abusive syndicated conservation easement transactions, including more than $9 billion on fewer than 300 transactions in 2018 — the most recent year for which the IRS has released numbers. Compare that to the approximately 2,000 to 2,500 conservation donations made for truly charitable purposes that total about $1 billion in claimed deductions per year.

Recently, the U.S. Tax Court struck down IRS rules requiring taxpayers and promoters to disclose syndicated conservation easements.

Fortunately, Senator Steve Daines has led the charge to end this abuse, by championing the Charitable Conservation Easement Program Integrity Act, legislation that will halt misuse of the conservation easement tax incentive. And we shouldn’t be surprised — Sen. Daines championed the Great American Outdoors Act and full and permanent funding for the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF), earning applause from a diverse set of stakeholders from across the state including Montana Trout Unlimited, Business for Montana’s Outdoors, the Montana Outdoors Coalition and the Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership.

“Senator Steve Daines understands the benefits of a fully funded LWCF and has been working to ensure Congress delivers on the LWCF promise for Montana and our outdoor traditions,” said Montana Trout Unlimited executive director David Brooks at the time. Combined with his Farm Bill support, these are legislative achievements critical to protecting Montana’s and America’s lands and waters.

Now, with the end of the current congressional term on the horizon, it is crucial that Sen. Daines get the Charitable Conservation Easement Program Integrity Act across the finish line. The bill is narrowly drafted to halt the abuse of conservation donations and safeguard taxpayers — it won’t hinder conservation, but it will stop people from profiting through charitable conservation donations. That’s important, because if we allow our nation’s charitable giving laws to be abused in the name of conservation, we undermine not only one of our most important private land conservation tools — the conservation easement — but the credibility of our land trust community writ large. This legislation will end the threat of abusive syndicated conservation easement transactions that have given the field of private land conservation a black eye.

In an op-ed placed in Bloomberg Tax this summer, Sen. Daines wrote: “Recent guilty pleas and indictments over conservation easement tax schemes reflect a small portion of the manipulation of the conservation easement deduction. The tax benefit should continue, but the fraud and abuse of conservation easements has to stop.”

The Charitable Conservation Easement Program Integrity Act bill is now part of the Enhancing American Retirement Now Act, a year-end bipartisan retirement security bill, as a means of paying for a provision to help first responders. Sen. Daines, by following through on his call to end the fraud and abuse, can continue to cement his conservation legacy. On behalf of our entire community, we now urge him to work with his colleagues to ensure the Integrity Act’s continued inclusion and passage as part of the year-end retirement security package.