Patriotism on our streets

As individuals interested in history, the Carlsons (I assume) will know that the Native American population of 5 million-plus in 1500 was only 250,000 by 1890. Forced displacement and seizure of lands, disease and accompanying genocidal policies were the cause. Those with the guns, money and power structures willing to ignore rights of people without European heritage pursued the necessary carnage to realize our (I am one) manifest destiny. The legacy of these atrocities also remains.

Much needs doing. Only by recognizing our past, and the legacy the past brings to both privileged and oppressed, will we bring change to an American society of which we can all be justly proud.

Recognizing the need for change and putting life at risk in pursuit of a more fair and just society is as patriotic as any action possible. We are fortunate to have such Americans. Some will be Republican, some Democrat, some anarchists, some with communist or fascist leanings. Few may have read "The Federalist Papers," "Das Kapital" or "Mein Kampf," but many — through an educational awakening long overdue — distinguish between “just” and “unjust” policies and seek to rectify past wrongs. Only through committed actions — sometimes requiring more than sit-ins or marches — will we have the strong America deserving the admiration of the rest of the world.

It has made us stronger in the past. It will make us stronger in the future.

Roger S. Smith of Polson is an economist and former government consultant.

