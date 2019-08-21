Picking up the morning paper, we are reminded daily of unmet public needs. This past week we read about the end of funding for successful preschool programs (Aug. 12), taxes on rising property values driving long-time residents from their homes (Aug. 11), and the two-thirds of Montana’s school buildings with “pressing structural deficiencies” (Aug. 14). While many lament these shortcomings, too many Montanans choose not to see the obvious connection between tax revenue and public services.
Montanans (and others) have an aversion to increased taxes — nurtured by well-funded and conservative anti-tax groups such as Americans for Tax Reform. They argue that we must use current tax revenues more effectively. While this argument has merit, even the best managed low tax environment will result in seriously deficient public services.
In 1968 Forrest Anderson defeated Gov. Tim Babcock with the slogan “Pay More? What For!” Governor Babcock suggested a sales tax as a way to strengthen Montana’s economy. Such a tax would reduce reliance on income and property taxes and provide additional funds to enhance public services. As unmet public needs have accumulated over the past half century, the “What For!” has become increasingly obvious.
State and local sales taxes in neighboring states (Idaho, Wyoming, North and South Dakota) range from 5.4% to 6.8% and raise well in excess of $1,000 per capita. A 6% Montana state sales tax would raise over $1 billion ($200 million of this from non-resident travelers). This compares with 2019 Montana state income and state property tax revenues of $1.4 billion and $290 million, respectively. Half of sales tax revenues could be used to reduce state personal income and state property taxes by 30% (with reductions focused on those needing relief) and leave $500 million to fund education, infrastructure, health and other social needs.
Tax aversion is a debilitating “sickness” Montanans share with fellow Americans. Our country is apparently “proud” that the share of national product (GDP) taken by taxes is far below that of other comparable countries. Our inability to link realities — education performance that lags other countries, lower life expectancy and a less healthy population, incarceration rates that far exceed those of others, rapidly deteriorating infrastructure, severe income and wealth inequality, and growing public debt — to a lack of tax revenues is exceedingly costly to our nation’s wellness in body, mind and spirit.
Montanans, along with others in this great country, should view “competitiveness” not in terms of low taxes, but in terms of a healthy, well-educated, innovative and entrepreneurial work force facilitated by sound infrastructure and a strong sense of societal equity and fairness. It’s unfortunate that the mere thought of tax increases has shortened political lives (e.g., President George H.W. Bush or Governor Babcock). The case for adequately funded public services of high quality is a strong one — a Montana state sales tax is a step in the right direction.