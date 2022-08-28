Peggy Schmidt: 5-2-1-0 Let’s Move! Bright by Text launched

Are you part of a young child’s life? Are you a parent, parent-to-be, grandparent, aunt/uncle, caretaker, neighbor or friend? Do you sometimes wish children came with some sort of instruction book ? If so, I have great news.

There’s a new service available: Bright by Text (BBT). Launched in Colorado in 2014, it’s now available nationwide.

Bright by Text sends out free text messages a few times a week that are tailored to a child’s age and zip code. New parents and caregivers do a lot of Googling to find out about child development, but don’t always find accurate information on line. Bright by Text gives them the information they need, stored in text messages.

For expectant parents, these messages cover how to care for oneself and the baby during pregnancy. In the early days, they cover how to soothe a crying baby, brain-building tips, sanity savers and bonding activities. As the child ages, the messages include games to boost brain development, social/emotional development tips, and more. The content is curated from trusted experts like PBS Kids and supports a whole-child/whole family approach to the early years. Bright by Text has been shown to build nurturing caregiver-child relationships, strengthen families, promote a child’s healthy development and improve school readiness.

To sign up, text BRIGHT to 274 448. It’s free, and BBT asks only for your child’s birth date (or due date) and zip code. This way, you receive messages relevant to your child’s age and you hear about events and resources available right here in Missoula. BBT never shares, sells or discloses cell phone numbers or birth dates.

Not only will participants receive relevant information about how to raise a child, they’ll receive texts about fun family events in Missoula, one-on-on parenting support, parenting classes, lactation and nutrition support, specialized mental health professionals and other useful resources. One recent text let folks know where to go in Missoula to borrow free lifejackets, so kids can be safe on Missoula’s rivers and surrounding lakes. Another links to a calendar of family-friendly events in Missoula.

Local Bright by Text messages are made possible by the Healthy Start Missoula coalition, which secured a grant from Healthy Mothers, Healthy Babies to make this happen. Bright by Text is a great tool in the parent/caregiver toolbox, helping build a stronger Missoula, one child at a time.