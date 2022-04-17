Peggy Schmidt: Missoula programs help everyone lead an active life

Leading a healthy, active life is important for all of us, regardless of any physical limitations. Missoula can be proud of its creativity and heart when it comes to resources available for our neighbors with disabilities. Here’s a snapshot of the amazing array:

Parks and Recreation programs are open to everyone — call 721-PARK (7275) to request accommodations. Children of all abilities will enjoy the Reach More summer camp — a week of adventure, movement and art for kids with and without disabilities. At Splash Montana and Currents Aquatics Center, zero-depth entries and water wheelchairs make aquatics accessible to everyone.

Silver Summit Playground in McCormick Park and Mac’s Playground at Fort Missoula Regional Park were designed especially for children of all abilities. Many of Missoula’s newer playgrounds include adaptive, inclusive play equipment which exceeds the requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act. In addition, Mac’s Playground features an adult workout circuit for all abilities and an easy-access picnic shelter. Visit missoulaparks.org or phone 721-PARK for more information.

MonTECH, housed at the Rural Institute for Inclusive Communities on the UM campus, is a lending program for assistive technology equipment. People can choose from nearly 3,000 different items to try at home. In addition to equipment for vision, hearing, learning, and communication, they loan adaptive recreation equipment! Hunters, anglers, campers and hikers can use these technologies to get outdoors. MonTECH serves people of any age or disability. They don’t sell equipment, but can connect people with vendors and to possible funding sources, if needed. They even provide one-on-one training on how to use the items.

Opportunity Resources, Inc. (ORI) offers an EmployAbilities Program that provides essential job-related services. They work with more than 75 businesses, placing hundreds of people in community work settings. Their Artists of Opportunity Program is a source of stunning artworks for display in businesses and public buildings across western Montana and produces beautiful ceramic pieces for home use. ORI boasts a recreational program, Senior Retirement Support Services, Residential Services, and more (ORI is hiring. Being fully staffed helps them provide the services people need, including physical activity and quality nutrition.)

Summit Independent Living offers peer-delivered services designed to give people with disabilities the tools they need to improve independence, self-confidence, knowledge, and access to community resources. Their programs are unique in the world of human services. Summit is a consumer-driven, non-residential nonprofit organization. A new series of online activities, made possible by a grant from the Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation, include All-Abilities Yoga, Role-Playing Games, Audiobook Club, a cooking class, and Friend Zone. These are free, live programs, happening locally. To sign up or to inquire about Summit’s many services, visit summitilc.org or call 406-728-1630.

Disability Rights Montana (DRM), based in Helena, is the federally mandated Protection and Advocacy System for Montana. As a nonprofit law firm and civil rights organization, DRM works statewide to protect and advocate for people with disabilities of all ages, using a full range of intervention strategies, from providing information and resources to federal litigation. DRM acts as a clearinghouse of information about disability rights; investigates allegations of abuse and neglect; and works on employment, benefits, education, discrimination, and other issues affecting people with disabilities. Find more information at disabilityrightsmt.org.

And finally, the Missoula Family YMCA. Access to their adaptive programs are included with a YMCA membership, and financial assistance is available. The Y hosts a weekly fitness program and monthly group outings. The YMCA also sponsors teen clubs that don’t require a Y membership.

People with disabilities can reach these Missoula organizations and more via the ADA-accessible fixed-route bus or Paratransit service operated by our award-winning local transit operator, Mountain Line.

Peggy Schmidt is the 5-2-1-0 Let’s Move! Missoula Coordinator at the Missoula City-County Health Department. This initiative is a partnership between the health department and United Way of Missoula County.

