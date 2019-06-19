How encouraging it was to see Vice President Mike Pence and Interior Secretary David Bernhardt taking time to visit our neck of the woods, and the backyard for our livelihoods here in West Yellowstone. During their visit to Yellowstone National Park, these top administration officials were given a front row seat to issues that make up the national park system maintenance backlog. Our business operates a half-block from the West Entrance of Yellowstone National Park and we can say with certainty that our gateway economies thrive thanks to access and responsible maintenance of our prized public lands.
However, this well-publicized trip to Montana was lacking in discussion of an important program. While in Montana, and surrounded by the beauty of Yellowstone, our national leaders neglected any recognition of commitment to fully fund the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF). The LWCF is considered the backbone of public lands policy in the United States. Montana has seen huge benefits from this program in the form of funding to support infrastructure related to our public lands and access to them. This infrastructure is the foundation for Montana’s recreation economy. Our recreation economy accounts for $7.1 billion in economic activity and 71,000 Montana jobs — including the ones provided by our small business.
Montana’s entire congressional delegation has stood up and supported permanent reauthorization of the LWCF and has even supported conversations about the need for robust funding. However, this federal administration has essentially zeroed out funding for LWCF. In our business, that would be like selling a world-class bike but not providing any wheels. That’s why we must continue to push Congress to understand the need to step up for public lands and encourage this administration to commit to fully funding LWCF.