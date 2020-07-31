Pendley plans wrong for Montana

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As hunters and conservationists, we are nothing short of grateful that our state’s citizens demand their leaders to lead on public lands issues. Montanans know that the tie that binds us all in Montana is, well, Montana.

That’s why it was so alarming to read William Perry Pendley’s recent opinion piece that sang the virtues of two management plans he just approved for the Lewistown and Missoula areas. Mr. Pendley is the acting director of the Bureau of Land Management and was recently formally nominated by the president to lead the agency.

He now needs a vote of the Senate to keep the job. Perhaps this is why he is trying to position himself as a champion of public lands with these plans. The problem is, the regional management plans he just announced, which will dictate the management of these lands for the next 20 years, completely miss the mark for ensuring future generations have the same opportunities we have on our public lands.

How can anyone say, as Mr. Pendley did, that a plan that opens up 95 percent of its acreage to oil and gas development would make Theodore Roosevelt proud? We think it’d make him hopping mad.