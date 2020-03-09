Pennies for potholes

As you may know, there are limited sources of revenue for roads — almost all road maintenance funding currently comes from property taxes. The gas tax is a user tax that not only provides a fair way to assess those using our roads, but it also would help bring in money from outside of our county.

Recently REALTORS®, in collaboration with other Missoula area partners, has undertaken an assessment of Missoula leaders and voters on their support for a two-cent per gallon county-wide gasoline tax. The research completed to date provides insights to key data points:

One: A clear majority of voters believe the road conditions in Missoula County are "poor" or "fair." And only 4% believe the roads are "excellent."

Two: An overwhelming majority of voters say there is great or some need for increased funds for road maintenance.

Three: There is support from Republicans, Independents and Democrats who say there is great or some need to increase funding for road maintenance. This is not a partisan issue.