Just a note to let Montanans know that the much-touted Interior secretary’s letter was nothing more than a justification of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes Water Compact, literally cut and pasted from other documents doing the same over the last seven years.
There was no new information presented in the letter. By using the same talking points year after year, some of which are quite controversial, it makes me wonder if Interior did its own due diligence, as is required by law, to review the CSKT compact.
Despite U.S. Sen. Steve Daines' and staffers' pronouncements and recent press "reporting," Interior did not review the People’s Compact or the Flathead Water Solutions Decision-Maker Handbook at all. If they did, the letter would have questioned why the People’s Compact cost only $774 million to solve the same problem that the $2.5 billion U.S. Sen. Jon Tester/CSKT compact “solved.”
If Interior had reviewed the People’s Compact, they would have been forced to address why the People’s Compact, using the United States’ own data, quantifies the tribes’ on-reservation federal reserved rights at 530,000 acre feet instead of offering to the CSKT an unlimited and unquantified amount of water on and off the reservation, estimated to be between 27 million acre feet and 48 million acre feet, under the Gov. Steve Bullock/Tester/CSKT compact. On the low end, this amount of water is over four times the combined volume of water awarded to 32 other tribes across the west. Will Senator Daines follow suit?
Find the Flathead Water Solutions Handbook here: https://tinyurl.com/Flathead-Water-Solutions.
In order for Congress to solve this problem, which is not resolved by any “tweaking” of the CSKT compact, it must have access to all the information that can be used to bring about a solution. The handbook provides that information.
The People’s Compact is the middle ground solution between the total administrative, constitutional and judicial chaos promised by the CSKT compact and the endless litigation that compact proponents constantly threaten.
There is enough water in western Montana for the CSKT and everyone else to have water without taking it from anyone. The People’s Compact proves that, and then some. Why are we making up reasons to take property rights?