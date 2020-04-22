People staying away from health care during COVID-19 could be the difference between life and death

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Montana hospitals have seen fewer patients seeking emergency care during the COVID-19 pandemic. These decisions to delay medical care could be a matter of life and death.

While elective surgeries and procedures are postponed at this time, we encourage patients to not skip needed treatment because of COVID-19 fear and anxiety. Waiting too long to seek medical care for serious and potentially life-threatening conditions — like heart attack or stroke — could significantly impact the outcomes for patients.

Many patients are now seeking care at focused respiratory illness screening centers. Treating patients in these screening centers rather than at the hospital or clinic is necessary to conserve personal protective equipment (PPE) and to minimize potential exposure to our staff and patients. However, we want to assure you that emergency departments are open and safe.