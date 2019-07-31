Wanting to cut down on my screen time, I decided to do a little light reading; actual ink-on-paper stuff that actually required turning pages — an admittedly foreign sensation, yet amazingly satisfying.
The Montana Driver Manual may not be on your reading list anytime soon, so allow me to share (quote) some salient excerpts from a favorite portion: Bicyclists and Motorists. (Surprised?) My personal interjections are in parenthesis.
• “... the safest way to pass the cyclist is to view it as any other legitimate slow moving vehicle, such as a farm tractor. If there is no oncoming traffic, carefully cross the center line* to give the cyclist a recommenced five feet distance between them and your motor vehicle. If there is oncoming traffic, slow to the speed of the cyclist and wait for it to be safe to pass.”
*Current Montana law allows crossing a double yellow line, when safe, for purposes of passing a very slow vehicle (traveling less than half the speed limit).
• “When approaching parked vehicles, many bicyclists (the smart ones) will ride far enough away from a vehicle to avoid being ‘doored.’ This term describes a situation when an individual within a parked vehicle suddenly opens their car door without checking for any bicyclists approaching from behind. Frequently, cities place bike lanes next to parking lanes, but bicyclists may be hesitant to use the designated lane due to the danger of being ‘doored.’”
• “When a bicycle is traveling in your lane and you need to make a right turn, always check to make sure the bicyclist has either stopped (or slowed) to let you turn, or allow the bicyclist to pass you before making the turn.”
• “Shared Lane Markings, also know as Sharrows, are pavement markings to help bicyclists position themselves in the right location and in the right direction in a lane that is shared with motor vehicles. By following the markings ... cyclists can avoid being hit by the open door of a parked vehicle or getting squeezed next to a motor vehicle in a narrow lane.”
I did find one manual statement, that “Bicyclists are required by law to ride as far to the right as practical,” to be outdated. Current statute, 61-8-605(1), revised in 2017, states, “A person operating a bicycle on a roadway at less than the normal speed of traffic shall ride in the right-hand lane (emphasis mine) of the roadway.”
The "far to the right" restriction, still thought of as “gospel” by most motorists and many in law enforcement, was horribly vague and confusing. Who got to determine the practicality of where a cyclist was riding? A following motorist or police officer? A judge, who’s unable to make direct observation of conditions? Or the bicyclist, whose safety was most at risk from using a less-than-safe lane position?
Additionally, there was an exception to the old “as-far-to-the-right” dictum: When a bicyclist is riding in a lane too narrow to safely share, side by side, with a motor vehicle. The narrowest travel lanes are 10 feet; minimum bike lanes are 5 feet. So any lane under 15 feet is basically too narrow to share.
So there you have it, my friends. Perhaps you can now appreciate why bicycle drivers such as myself are using “your” lane. Not to be selfish, rude, inconsiderate or “elitist” — avoiding the edge enhances our safety.
And, if you consider the right to travel safely on the public right of way to be a civil right, more and more of us are tired of sitting in the back of the bus.