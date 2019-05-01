As many Montanans know, concerns about forest conservation and affordable housing are of special interest in regions like ours, where logging is primarily devoted to providing lumber for human housing.
What may be less known is that the pairing of forest and housing policy has had a long and colorful history spanning the past 70 years.
In his 1947 book "Breaking New Ground," Gifford Pinchot, an early head of the U.S. Forest Service, wrote that, “The rightful use and purpose of our natural resources is to make all the people strong and well, able and wise, well-clothed, well-housed… with equal opportunity for all and special privilege for none.”
Back then, America’s political leadership was responsive to the real need of being “well-housed.” In 1949, America passed its Housing Act, which stated that it is the policy of the United States to provide “a decent home and suitable environment for every American family.”
With this, Congress stated a clear end-use of forest products when logging delivers wood to the market.
That was the end-use then. It hasn’t been that way for years. In 1995, for example, Winton Pitcoff summed up the state of housing in America for March/April issue of "Dollars & Sense." Pitcoff reported that, “Thirty years ago the nation boasted a surplus of housing affordable to low income people. Today there is a shortage of more than four million units.”
In the U.S., the Mortgage Interest Deduction has played an important role in this switch. Tax givebacks under the Mortgage Interest Deduction let borrowers deduct interests costs of borrowing for bigger and more luxurious homes. This tax deduction has been fundamental to the size and price of homes that lenders finance, and builders then build.
Cushing Dolbeare, founder of the National Low Income Housing Coalition, was cited in a "Dollars & Sense" interview saying, “If we were willing to spend as much on low and middle income housing as we do on the Mortgage Interest Deduction, we’d have more than enough to solve the housing crisis.”
That’s plainly not what happened. Instead, as The Wall Street Journal reported in early 2000, the American home was getting more extravagant, with “more flourishes than ever before.”
One home builder interviewed by the Wall Street Journal was quoted as saying, "Does anybody need all this? No.”
Indeed, the Journal observed, “Need is hardly a consideration these days.”
The effects of neglecting need haven’t stopped with Montana’s housing unaffordability problem. A November 2011 Ambio article by heavyweights in climate science described the broader situation well enough.
A team including Will Steffen, Paul Crutzen, and Hans Joachim Schellnhuber begin the abstract of their article by saying “Over the past century, the total material wealth of humanity has been enhanced …”
They end it saying, “we risk driving the Earth System onto a trajectory toward more hostile states from which we cannot easily return.”
But it doesn’t take a scientist to get the drift of what’s been going on.
Liam Denning has worked as an investment banker, columnist for Financial Times, and editor of one of the Wall Street Journal’s most closely read columns —Heard on the Street. Writing for Bloomberg on Feb. 11 about need for the Green New Deal, Denning warns that, “We have built our standard of living on forms of energy that we now know pose a threat to our very existence,” and that, “this is a conversation that is long overdue — and necessarily begins with a shout, not a whisper.”