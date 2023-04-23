American Rivers has named our Clark Fork River as one of the nation’s most Endangered Rivers. This announcement should be a wakeup call for all of us.

We are one major flood away from disaster.

That may surprise some people who know the river. We have made great strides cleaning the Clark Fork over the past few decades. It is cleaner now than most of us remember it ever being in our lifetimes.

Yet, a major threat to the Clark Fork remains: The shuttered Smurfit-Stone paper mill near Frenchtown.

The mill operated for 53 years and disposed of industrial and toxic wastes in unlined dumps next to the river. The dumps are huge —138 acres — big enough to cover the entire University of Montana campus. The only thing protecting the dumps from the river is an old, deteriorating gravel berm scraped up to create effluent ponds.

After the mill closed in 2010 I travelled to Helena to review Montana DEQ’s Smurfit files. I found that the state never regulated the dumps under state laws. The dumps contained mill sludge, fly ash, asbestos, and rusty drums. Paper mills are notorious for pollutants like dioxins and PCBs, and everything was dumped right into the groundwater next to the river.

I then reviewed Missoula Conservation District permit files. I found that the outer gravel berm was damaged in 1997, during a mere 25-year flood — the biggest flood the berms have ever been exposed to. Erosion occurred repeatedly when the mill was operating, and the owners simply poured rock riprap on its banks year after year. Most of that rock is not there anymore. It’s been washed into the river. And the berms have not had any permitted maintenance since 2001 when rodent holes leaked effluent directly into the river. Before the mill was built, river channels meandered through a mile-wide, 1,000-acre floodplain where the effluent ponds and dumps are now.

In June, 2010, I flew over the site in a small plane. As we flew down the river I saw the river barreling down through a normally dry channel, directly into the mill’s outer berm. The berm held this time, but I could envision a larger flood bursting through into abandoned river channels in the former effluent ponds and into the mill dumps.

Later that year, and every year since, I have floated the river to inspect the berms. I’ve observed continued deterioration, loss of riprap, rodent holes, and erosion from cattle.

This is a catastrophe waiting to happen. It is plain to see. A major flood, like the Yellowstone River flood last year, will destroy the berm, sending pollutants into the river and far downstream. The damage will be felt first in Frenchtown, but folks in Alberton, Superior, and Thompson Falls should be very concerned. People living along the river should be worried about their drinking water wells, and we should all be alarmed at the potential for a fish kill and ecological damage. We have a chance now to prevent disaster, before it is too late.

There is good news. EPA’s new Regional Administrator, KC Becker, recently agreed to Missoula County’s persistent requests for sampling of the dumps and other contaminated areas at the mill. This much-needed work will target the worst pollution sources and form the basis for a definitive plan for cleanup and restoration. I urge EPA and the County to make this work a priority so cleanup can start within the next 5 years. Time is running short.

It has been 13 years since the mill closed. We don’t know what spring runoff will dish up each year, but we do know that one day the river will reclaim its channels. It’s time to clean up Smurfit, remove the dumps, ponds and berms, and restore the river!