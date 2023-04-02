U.S. Critical Materials (USCM) proposes to mine rare earth elements in the Bitterroot watershed. While our society needs these elements, the activity can harm the environment, public health and property values. If this mine project proceeds, we must work together to ensure the mining operation is conducted responsibly and does not pollute our river.

First, we need to educate ourselves about the proposed mining operation. Organization and participation in the permitting process will come later, but now there are some big unknowns. Following are some questions on our mind.

1) Rare earth element extraction usually uses acid heap leaching at a horrendous environmental cost. However, USCM’s website says they are “working with a major national laboratory to develop highly efficient, environmentally safe processes for domestically refining the rare earths found at Sheep Creek.” Is there any more information available about the process? Is this national lab’s name available?

2) The USCM website also mentions the mineral actinolite in the ore. This mineral can take on several crystal structures. One of them is asbestos. We’ve followed the tragedy that actinolite asbestos caused in Libby. What forms of actinolite are in the Sheep Creek ore? We need to know how USCM would handle asbestos it unearths. We don’t want to wonder what we may be breathing every time a truck rumbles past our homes.

3) The president of USCM, James Hedrick, says the deposits are “low thorium.” What does that mean? USCM hasn’t reported thorium values in their press releases. However, we know the area contains radioactive materials. Cathedral Rock, 6 miles away, is a popular spot for gem collectors to search for smoky quartz, which only forms in the presence of radioactive elements. There is only one operational Rare Earth Element mine in the US, the Mountain Pass Mine in California. According to Wikipedia, spills from this mine spread six hundred thousand gallons of radioactive wastewater across the Mojave Desert in the '80s and '90s. It shouldn’t escape our attention that MP Materials, owners of the Mountain Pass Mine, describe their ores as “blessed with unusually low levels of thorium.” How do the thorium concentrations in Sheep Creek compare to Mountain Pass?

4) Rare earth mines can be breathtakingly large. Are we talking about a landscape inversion mine where a mountain gets turned inside out, and we are left with a giant pit? USCM has claimed 4,500 acres in Sheep Creek. To put that in perspective it helps to look at the Mountain Pass Mine on Google Earth. Mountain Pass has a footprint of about 1,100 acres including a 90-acre pit, 120-acre waste rock dump, and 76 acres of processing piles. How big will USCM’s mine be?

As long as these questions go unanswered, our fears about the mine will only grow. We hope to get more information from USCM soon.